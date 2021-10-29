Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Upgraded by UBS Group AG to Buy

Caterpillar stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Caterpillar Upgraded by UBS Group AG on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Neutral.

Shares of Caterpillar traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $205.33. 1631325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3755014. Shares of Caterpillar were trading at $205.33 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $201.20 and its 200 day moving average is $214.59.Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $204.57 and a 12 month high of $246.69. While on yearly highs and lows, Caterpillar's today has traded high as $209.75 and has touched $204.57 on the downward trend.

Caterpillar Earnings and What to expect:

Caterpillar last released its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Its revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Caterpillar has generated $6.56 earnings per share over the last year ($7.97 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.8. Earnings for Caterpillar are expected to grow by 19.35% in the coming year, from $10.08 to $12.03 per share. Caterpillar has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 4th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Caterpillar are expected to grow by 19.35% in the coming year, from $10.08 to $12.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Caterpillar is 25.61, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Caterpillar is 25.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 33.66. Caterpillar has a PEG Ratio of 1.69. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Caterpillar has a P/B Ratio of 7.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $201.85 And 5 day price change is $6.54 (3.26%) with average volume for 5 day average is 2,933,069. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $197.45 and 20 day price change is $12.86 (6.62%) and average 20 day moving volume is 3,230,412. 50 day moving average is $201.20 and 50 day price change is $2.74 ( 1.34%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 3,335,129. 200 day moving average is $214.59 and 200 day price change is $9.79 (4.96%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 3,400,751.

Other owners latest trading in Caterpillar :

On 10/29/2021 shares held by Good Life Advisors LLC were 12,578 which equates to market value of $2.42M and appx 0.30% owners of Caterpillar

On 10/29/2021 shares held by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. were 3,436 which equates to market value of $0.66M and appx 0.10% owners of Caterpillar

On 10/29/2021 shares held by Vontobel Holding Ltd. were 124,742 which equates to market value of $23.95M and appx 0.20% owners of Caterpillar

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 67.82% for Caterpillar

