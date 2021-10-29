Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Earnings results for Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks last released its earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.27 million. Ceragon Networks has generated ($0.16) earnings per share over the last year (($0.09) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Ceragon Networks are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.03) to $0.09 per share. Ceragon Networks has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Ceragon Networks will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 1st at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Ceragon Networks stock is Buy based on the current 3 buy ratings for CRNT. The average twelve-month price target for Ceragon Networks is $5.38 with a high price target of $6.00 and a low price target of $4.75.

Ceragon Networks has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.38, Ceragon Networks has a forecasted upside of 57.6% from its current price of $3.41. Ceragon Networks has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks does not currently pay a dividend. Ceragon Networks does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT)

In the past three months, Ceragon Networks insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 19.00% of the stock of Ceragon Networks is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 13.48% of the stock of Ceragon Networks is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT



Earnings for Ceragon Networks are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.03) to $0.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Ceragon Networks is -37.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ceragon Networks has a P/B Ratio of 1.88. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

