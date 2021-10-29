Earnings and Growth Analysis : Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Earnings results for Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg last posted its earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm earned $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. Its revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Chegg has generated $0.76 earnings per share over the last year (($0.40) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Chegg are expected to grow by 50.57% in the coming year, from $0.87 to $1.31 per share. Chegg has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Chegg will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 1st at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13724122”.

Analyst Opinion on Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

According to the issued ratings of 17 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Chegg stock is Buy based on the current 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for CHGG. The average twelve-month price target for Chegg is $100.47 with a high price target of $125.00 and a low price target of $55.00.

Chegg has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.59, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $100.47, Chegg has a forecasted upside of 73.0% from its current price of $58.09. Chegg has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg does not currently pay a dividend. Chegg does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

In the past three months, Chegg insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Chegg is held by insiders. 97.07% of the stock of Chegg is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG



Earnings for Chegg are expected to grow by 50.57% in the coming year, from $0.87 to $1.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Chegg is -145.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Chegg is -145.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Chegg has a PEG Ratio of 2.77. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Chegg has a P/B Ratio of 12.33. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

