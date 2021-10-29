Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA)

Earnings results for China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA)

China Eastern Airlines last released its earnings data on August 31st, 2021. The transportation company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines has generated ($5.22) earnings per share over the last year (($3.90) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for China Eastern Airlines are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.28) to $0.75 per share. China Eastern Airlines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for China Eastern Airlines stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for CEAthe .

There is not enough analysis data for China Eastern Airlines.

Dividend Strength: China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA)

China Eastern Airlines does not currently pay a dividend. China Eastern Airlines does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA)

In the past three months, China Eastern Airlines insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.06% of the stock of China Eastern Airlines is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA



The P/E ratio of China Eastern Airlines is -4.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. China Eastern Airlines has a P/B Ratio of 0.74. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

