Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Earnings results for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic last issued its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $277.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.79 million. Cirrus Logic has generated $3.75 earnings per share over the last year ($3.61 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.7. Earnings for Cirrus Logic are expected to grow by 9.27% in the coming year, from $4.10 to $4.48 per share. Cirrus Logic has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Cirrus Logic will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 1st at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “3476036”.

Analyst Opinion on Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

According to the issued ratings of 14 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Cirrus Logic stock is Buy based on the current 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 12 buy ratings for CRUS. The average twelve-month price target for Cirrus Logic is $105.45 with a high price target of $115.00 and a low price target of $85.79.

Cirrus Logic has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.79, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $105.45, Cirrus Logic has a forecasted upside of 28.5% from its current price of $82.07. Cirrus Logic has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic does not currently pay a dividend. Cirrus Logic does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

In the past three months, Cirrus Logic insiders have sold 167.44% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $518,115.00 in company stock and sold $1,385,641.00 in company stock. Only 2.04% of the stock of Cirrus Logic is held by insiders. 84.26% of the stock of Cirrus Logic is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS



Earnings for Cirrus Logic are expected to grow by 9.27% in the coming year, from $4.10 to $4.48 per share. The P/E ratio of Cirrus Logic is 22.73, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of Cirrus Logic is 22.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.29. Cirrus Logic has a PEG Ratio of 2.35. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Cirrus Logic has a P/B Ratio of 3.43. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

