Must-See Earnings Estimates for: CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA)

Earnings results for CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial last released its quarterly earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. CNA Financial has generated $2.70 earnings per share over the last year ($4.70 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.7. Earnings for CNA Financial are expected to grow by 4.90% in the coming year, from $4.08 to $4.28 per share. CNA Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. CNA Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 1st at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for CNA Financial stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating and 1 buy rating for CNA. The average twelve-month price target for CNA Financial is $44.50 with a high price target of $52.00 and a low price target of $37.00.

CNA Financial has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.50, CNA Financial has a forecasted downside of 2.3% from its current price of $45.54. CNA Financial has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 3.37%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CNA Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of CNA Financial is 56.30%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CNA Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.51% next year. This indicates that CNA Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA)

In the past three months, CNA Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $50,086.00 in company stock. Only 0.24% of the stock of CNA Financial is held by insiders. 98.90% of the stock of CNA Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA



Earnings for CNA Financial are expected to grow by 4.90% in the coming year, from $4.08 to $4.28 per share. The P/E ratio of CNA Financial is 9.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of CNA Financial is 9.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. CNA Financial has a PEG Ratio of 2.08. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CNA Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.97. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

