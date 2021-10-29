Will stock surge before Earnings results? CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

Earnings results for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The asset manager reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has generated $0.52 earnings per share over the last year (($2.03) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust are expected to grow by 57.45% in the coming year, from $0.94 to $1.48 per share. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock is Hold based on the current 2 hold ratings for CORR. The average twelve-month price target for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is $7.25 with a high price target of $9.50 and a low price target of $5.00.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.10%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is 38.46%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.51% next year. This indicates that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

In the past three months, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $17,290.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.41% of the stock of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is held by insiders. Only 24.05% of the stock of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR



Earnings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust are expected to grow by 57.45% in the coming year, from $0.94 to $1.48 per share. The P/E ratio of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is -2.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a P/B Ratio of 2.78. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

