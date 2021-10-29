Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A)

Earnings results for Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A)

Crawford & Company last posted its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $267.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.90 million. Crawford & Company has generated $0.71 earnings per share over the last year ($0.97 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8. Earnings for Crawford & Company are expected to grow by 6.59% in the coming year, from $0.91 to $0.97 per share. Crawford & Company has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 8th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Crawford & Company stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for CRD.A. The average twelve-month price target for Crawford & Company is $13.00 with a high price target of $13.00 and a low price target of $13.00.

Crawford & Company has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.00, Crawford & Company has a forecasted upside of 52.0% from its current price of $8.55. Crawford & Company has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A)

Crawford & Company pays a meaningful dividend of 2.56%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Crawford & Company does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Crawford & Company is 33.80%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Crawford & Company will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.74% next year. This indicates that Crawford & Company will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A)

In the past three months, Crawford & Company insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 53.00% of the stock of Crawford & Company is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 24.13% of the stock of Crawford & Company is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A



Crawford & Company has a PEG Ratio of 1.03. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Crawford & Company has a P/B Ratio of 2.44. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

