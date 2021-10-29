thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B)

Earnings results for Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B)

Crawford & Company last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $267.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.83 million. Crawford & Company has generated $0.69 earnings per share over the last year ($0.97 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.6. Earnings for Crawford & Company are expected to grow by 8.97% in the coming year, from $0.78 to $0.85 per share. Crawford & Company has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 8th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Crawford & Company stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for CRD.Bthe .

on CRD.B’s analyst rating history

There is not enough analysis data for Crawford & Company.

Dividend Strength: Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B)

Crawford & Company pays a meaningful dividend of 2.61%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Crawford & Company does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Crawford & Company is 34.78%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Crawford & Company will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.24% next year. This indicates that Crawford & Company will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B)

In the past three months, Crawford & Company insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 51.04% of the stock of Crawford & Company is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 14.90% of the stock of Crawford & Company is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B



Earnings for Crawford & Company are expected to grow by 8.97% in the coming year, from $0.78 to $0.85 per share. The P/E ratio of Crawford & Company is 8.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Crawford & Company is 8.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 26.60. Crawford & Company has a P/B Ratio of 2.39. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here