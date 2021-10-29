How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)

Earnings results for Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance last issued its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $6.82. The company had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.57 million. Credit Acceptance has generated $38.26 earnings per share over the last year ($51.99 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6. Earnings for Credit Acceptance are expected to grow by 12.62% in the coming year, from $49.70 to $55.97 per share. Credit Acceptance has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Credit Acceptance will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 1st at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Credit Acceptance stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for CACC. The average twelve-month price target for Credit Acceptance is $379.50 with a high price target of $399.00 and a low price target of $360.00.

on CACC’s analyst rating history

Credit Acceptance has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.50, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $379.50, Credit Acceptance has a forecasted downside of 37.1% from its current price of $603.01. Credit Acceptance has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance does not currently pay a dividend. Credit Acceptance does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)

In the past three months, Credit Acceptance insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $42,567,646.00 in company stock. Only 4.50% of the stock of Credit Acceptance is held by insiders. 71.13% of the stock of Credit Acceptance is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC



Earnings for Credit Acceptance are expected to grow by 12.62% in the coming year, from $49.70 to $55.97 per share. The P/E ratio of Credit Acceptance is 11.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of Credit Acceptance is 11.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. Credit Acceptance has a P/B Ratio of 4.62. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here