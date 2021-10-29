Must-See Earnings Estimates for: CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

Earnings results for CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco last released its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.82 million. CSI Compressco has generated ($0.99) earnings per share over the last year (($1.29) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for CSI Compressco are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.20) to ($0.99) per share. CSI Compressco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

There is not enough analysis data for CSI Compressco.

Dividend Strength: CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco pays a meaningful dividend of 2.55%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CSI Compressco has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

In the past three months, CSI Compressco insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.36% of the stock of CSI Compressco is held by insiders. Only 17.63% of the stock of CSI Compressco is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP



Earnings for CSI Compressco are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.20) to ($0.99) per share. The P/E ratio of CSI Compressco is -1.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

