worth buying post Earnings results? CURO Group (NYSE:CURO)

Earnings results for CURO Group (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group last announced its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187 million. CURO Group has generated $1.52 earnings per share over the last year ($3.40 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.0. Earnings for CURO Group are expected to grow by 74.02% in the coming year, from $1.27 to $2.21 per share. CURO Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. CURO Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 8:15 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10161496”.

Analyst Opinion on CURO Group (NYSE:CURO)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for CURO Group stock is Buy based on the current 2 buy ratings for CURO. The average twelve-month price target for CURO Group is $25.50 with a high price target of $26.00 and a low price target of $25.00.

CURO Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.50, CURO Group has a forecasted upside of 48.9% from its current price of $17.12. CURO Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CURO Group (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.55%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CURO Group has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of CURO Group is 28.95%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CURO Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.91% next year. This indicates that CURO Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CURO Group (NYSE:CURO)

In the past three months, CURO Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,100,085.00 in company stock. 52.19% of the stock of CURO Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 37.37% of the stock of CURO Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CURO Group (NYSE:CURO



Earnings for CURO Group are expected to grow by 74.02% in the coming year, from $1.27 to $2.21 per share. The P/E ratio of CURO Group is 5.04, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of CURO Group is 5.04, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. CURO Group has a P/B Ratio of 5.30. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

