Should you short it before the Earnings result? : CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)

Earnings results for CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. The firm earned $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. CVR Energy has generated ($2.29) earnings per share over the last year (($2.08) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for CVR Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.10) to $0.40 per share. CVR Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. CVR Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 1:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 877-660-6853 with passcode “13724178”.

Analyst Opinion on CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)

According to the issued ratings of 6 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for CVR Energy stock is Sell based on the current 4 sell ratings and 2 hold ratings for CVI. The average twelve-month price target for CVR Energy is $15.60 with a high price target of $20.00 and a low price target of $13.00.

CVR Energy has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.33, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.60, CVR Energy has a forecasted downside of 20.1% from its current price of $19.52. CVR Energy has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy does not currently pay a dividend. CVR Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on EPS estimates, CVR Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 400.00% in the coming year. This indicates that CVR Energy may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)

In the past three months, CVR Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.01% of the stock of CVR Energy is held by insiders. 91.31% of the stock of CVR Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI



Earnings for CVR Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.10) to $0.40 per share. The P/E ratio of CVR Energy is -9.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CVR Energy is -9.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CVR Energy has a P/B Ratio of 1.18. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

