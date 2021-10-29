Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

Earnings results for CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $138.03 million for the quarter. CVR Partners has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($4.94) diluted earnings per share). CVR Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. CVR Partners will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 877-660-6853 with passcode “13724177”.

Analyst Opinion on CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

like CVR Partners stock less than the stock of other Basic Materials companies. 57.47% of gave CVR Partners an outperform vote while basic materials companies recieve an average of 63.16% outperform votes by .

There is not enough analysis data for CVR Partners.

Dividend Strength: CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.55%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. CVR Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

In the past three months, CVR Partners insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $292,250.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 24.25% of the stock of CVR Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN



The P/E ratio of CVR Partners is -15.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CVR Partners is -15.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CVR Partners has a P/B Ratio of 2.79. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here