DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Target Raised by Robert W. Baird to $625.00

DexCom stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. DexCom stock Target Raised by Robert W. Baird on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $625.00. The analysts previously had $520.00 target price. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of DexCom traded down -$3.87 on Thursday, reaching $566.45. 939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496251. On Thursday, Shares of DexCom closed at $566.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $544.66 and its 200 day moving average is $437.01.DexCom has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $580.00. While on yearly highs and lows, DexCom today has traded high as $580.00 and has touched $564.01 on the downward trend.

DexCom Earnings and What to expect:

DexCom last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company earned $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. DexCom has generated $3.10 earnings per share over the last year ($5.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.6. Earnings for DexCom are expected to grow by 37.40% in the coming year, from $2.46 to $3.38 per share. DexCom has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 10th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of DexCom is 108.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of DexCom is 108.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 33.05. DexCom has a PEG Ratio of 14.59. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. DexCom has a P/B Ratio of 29.99. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$565.88 And 5 day price change is $2.22 (0.39%) with average volume for 5 day average is 382,780. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $549.33 and 20 day price change is $23.46 (4.29%) and average 20 day moving volume is 450,860. 50 day moving average is $544.66 and 50 day price change is $60.78 ( 11.93%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 493,252. 200 day moving average is $437.01 and 200 day price change is $207.77 (57.31%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 707,879.

Other owners latest trading in DexCom :

On 10/29/2021 shares held by PAX Financial Group LLC were 731 which equates to market value of $0.40M and appx 0.10% owners of DexCom

On 10/29/2021 shares held by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. were 906 which equates to market value of $0.50M and appx 0.10% owners of DexCom

On 10/29/2021 shares held by Vontobel Holding Ltd. were 10,110 which equates to market value of $5.53M and appx 0.00% owners of DexCom

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 96.29% for DexCom

