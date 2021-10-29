Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Earnings results for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy last issued its earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The company earned $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Diamondback Energy has generated $3.04 earnings per share over the last year (($8.69) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Diamondback Energy are expected to grow by 52.51% in the coming year, from $10.55 to $16.09 per share. Diamondback Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Diamondback Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “7705208”.

Analyst Opinion on Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

According to the issued ratings of 24 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Diamondback Energy stock is Buy based on the current 3 hold ratings, 20 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for FANG. The average twelve-month price target for Diamondback Energy is $109.04 with a high price target of $165.00 and a low price target of $60.00.

Diamondback Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 20 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $109.04, Diamondback Energy has a forecasted upside of 0.0% from its current price of $109.01. Diamondback Energy has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy pays a meaningful dividend of 1.67%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Diamondback Energy has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Diamondback Energy is 59.21%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Diamondback Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.19% next year. This indicates that Diamondback Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

In the past three months, Diamondback Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.43% of the stock of Diamondback Energy is held by insiders. 89.61% of the stock of Diamondback Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG



Earnings for Diamondback Energy are expected to grow by 52.51% in the coming year, from $10.55 to $16.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Diamondback Energy is -12.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Diamondback Energy is -12.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Diamondback Energy has a PEG Ratio of 0.47. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Diamondback Energy has a P/B Ratio of 1.76. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

