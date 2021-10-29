may delivered a positive earnings surprise Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

Earnings results for Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG last announced its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. The company earned $62.95 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.79 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.6. Dorian LPG has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Dorian LPG stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for LPG. The average twelve-month price target for Dorian LPG is $15.13 with a high price target of $19.00 and a low price target of $11.50.

on LPG’s analyst rating history

Dorian LPG has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.13, Dorian LPG has a forecasted upside of 27.1% from its current price of $11.90. Dorian LPG has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.59%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Dorian LPG does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

In the past three months, Dorian LPG insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $64,750.00 in company stock. 24.20% of the stock of Dorian LPG is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 73.26% of the stock of Dorian LPG is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG



The P/E ratio of Dorian LPG is 6.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Dorian LPG is 6.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 43.39. Dorian LPG has a P/B Ratio of 0.52. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

