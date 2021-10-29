Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW)

Earnings results for Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics last issued its earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.28. The company earned $157.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Douglas Dynamics has generated $1.09 earnings per share over the last year ($1.80 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.0. Earnings for Douglas Dynamics are expected to grow by 13.25% in the coming year, from $1.66 to $1.88 per share. Douglas Dynamics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Douglas Dynamics will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

Analyst Opinion on Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Douglas Dynamics stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for PLOW. The average twelve-month price target for Douglas Dynamics is $48.33 with a high price target of $52.00 and a low price target of $45.00.

According to analysts' consensus price target of $48.33, Douglas Dynamics has a forecasted upside of 16.8% from its current price of $41.37. Douglas Dynamics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics pays a meaningful dividend of 2.84%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Douglas Dynamics has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of Douglas Dynamics is 104.59%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Douglas Dynamics will have a dividend payout ratio of 60.64% next year. This indicates that Douglas Dynamics will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW)

In the past three months, Douglas Dynamics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.50% of the stock of Douglas Dynamics is held by insiders. 91.35% of the stock of Douglas Dynamics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW



Earnings for Douglas Dynamics are expected to grow by 13.25% in the coming year, from $1.66 to $1.88 per share. The P/E ratio of Douglas Dynamics is 22.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Douglas Dynamics is 22.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 21.70. Douglas Dynamics has a P/B Ratio of 4.72. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

