Earnings and Growth Analysis : DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Earnings results for DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG)

DSP Group last released its earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35 million. DSP Group has generated $0.19 earnings per share over the last year (($0.22) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for DSP Group are expected to grow by 318.18% in the coming year, from $0.11 to $0.46 per share. DSP Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG)

According to the issued ratings of 6 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for DSP Group stock is Hold based on the current 6 hold ratings for DSPG. The average twelve-month price target for DSP Group is $22.00 with a high price target of $22.00 and a low price target of $22.00.

DSP Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.00, DSP Group has a forecasted upside of 0.4% from its current price of $21.92. DSP Group has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG)

DSP Group does not currently pay a dividend. DSP Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG)

In the past three months, DSP Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $26,305.00 in company stock. Only 7.66% of the stock of DSP Group is held by insiders. 84.15% of the stock of DSP Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG)



Earnings for DSP Group are expected to grow by 318.18% in the coming year, from $0.11 to $0.46 per share. The P/E ratio of DSP Group is -99.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. DSP Group has a PEG Ratio of 13.21. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. DSP Group has a P/B Ratio of 3.31. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

