How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Earnings results for DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DZS last released its quarterly earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.45 million. DZS has generated ($0.01) earnings per share over the last year (($1.70) diluted earnings per share). DZS has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. DZS will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “6464188”.

Analyst Opinion on DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for DZS stock is Buy based on the current 5 buy ratings for DZSI. The average twelve-month price target for DZS is $23.50 with a high price target of $26.00 and a low price target of $22.00.

DZS has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.50, DZS has a forecasted upside of 113.8% from its current price of $10.99. DZS has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DZS does not currently pay a dividend. DZS does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI)

In the past three months, DZS insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of DZS is held by insiders. Only 37.34% of the stock of DZS is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI



The P/E ratio of DZS is -6.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. DZS has a P/B Ratio of 2.58. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

