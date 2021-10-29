Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Earnings results for Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.87 earnings per share over the last year ($1.35 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.9. Earnings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.02) to $3.59 per share. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for EGRX. The average twelve-month price target for Eagle Pharmaceuticals is $51.00 with a high price target of $51.00 and a low price target of $51.00.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.00, Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted downside of 2.8% from its current price of $52.49. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Eagle Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

In the past three months, Eagle Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 22.30% of the stock of Eagle Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 93.24% of the stock of Eagle Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX



Earnings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.02) to $3.59 per share. The P/E ratio of Eagle Pharmaceuticals is 38.88, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Eagle Pharmaceuticals is 38.88, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 33.07. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 3.68. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

