Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Earnings results for Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm earned $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Ecopetrol has generated $0.28 earnings per share over the last year ($1.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9. Earnings for Ecopetrol are expected to grow by 10.53% in the coming year, from $1.90 to $2.10 per share. Ecopetrol has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Ecopetrol stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for EC. The average twelve-month price target for Ecopetrol is $13.57 with a high price target of $15.00 and a low price target of $11.00.

Dividend Strength: Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol has a dividend yield of 0.59%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ecopetrol does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Ecopetrol is 32.14%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Ecopetrol will have a dividend payout ratio of 4.29% next year. This indicates that Ecopetrol will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

In the past three months, Ecopetrol insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Ecopetrol is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC



Earnings for Ecopetrol are expected to grow by 10.53% in the coming year, from $1.90 to $2.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Ecopetrol is 13.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of Ecopetrol is 13.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.55. Ecopetrol has a PEG Ratio of 0.16. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Ecopetrol has a P/B Ratio of 0.45. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

