Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Emerald (NYSE:EEX)

Earnings results for Emerald (NYSE:EEX)

Emerald last released its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2021. The reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $15 million during the quarter. Emerald has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($2.28) diluted earnings per share). Emerald has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Emerald will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 1st at 10:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13724051”.

Analyst Opinion on Emerald (NYSE:EEX)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Emerald stock is Hold based on the current 1 hold rating for EEX. The average twelve-month price target for Emerald is $5.04 with a high price target of $5.04 and a low price target of $5.04.

on EEX’s analyst rating history

Emerald has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.04, Emerald has a forecasted upside of 21.4% from its current price of $4.15. Emerald has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Emerald (NYSE:EEX)

Emerald does not currently pay a dividend. Emerald does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Emerald (NYSE:EEX)

In the past three months, Emerald insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.01% of the stock of Emerald is held by insiders. Only 27.59% of the stock of Emerald is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Emerald (NYSE:EEX



The P/E ratio of Emerald is -1.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Emerald is -1.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Emerald has a P/B Ratio of 0.75. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here