Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners last released its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $787 million for the quarter. Enable Midstream Partners has generated $0.69 earnings per share over the last year ($0.30 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.6. Enable Midstream Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021.

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Enable Midstream Partners stock is Hold based on the current 3 hold ratings for ENBL. The average twelve-month price target for Enable Midstream Partners is $7.33 with a high price target of $8.00 and a low price target of $7.00.

Enable Midstream Partners has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.33, Enable Midstream Partners has a forecasted downside of 11.3% from its current price of $8.27. Enable Midstream Partners has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Enable Midstream Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.95%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Enable Midstream Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Enable Midstream Partners is 95.65%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable.

In the past three months, Enable Midstream Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.78% of the stock of Enable Midstream Partners is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Enable Midstream Partners is 27.57, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Enable Midstream Partners is 27.57, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.54. Enable Midstream Partners has a P/B Ratio of 0.53. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

