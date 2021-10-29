EQT (NYSE:EQT) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

EQT stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. EQT Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Overweight. The analysts previously had rating of Neutral.

Shares of EQT traded down -$0.58 on Thursday, reaching $20.08. 3549977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10873953. Shares of EQT were trading at $20.08 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average is $19.36.EQT has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $23.24. While on yearly highs and lows, EQT's today has traded high as $20.97 and has touched $20.00 on the downward trend.

EQT Earnings and What to expect:

EQT last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year (($5.62) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for EQT are expected to grow by 162.50% in the coming year, from $0.48 to $1.26 per share. EQT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of EQT is -3.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of EQT is -3.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. EQT has a PEG Ratio of 1.43. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. EQT has a P/B Ratio of 0.59. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $21.66 And 5 day price change is -$0.90 (-4.21%) with average volume for 5 day average is 6,191,413. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $20.91 and 20 day price change is -$0.12 (-0.58%) and average 20 day moving volume is 8,406,383. 50 day moving average is $19.93 and 50 day price change is $4.25 ( 26.15%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 9,502,325. 200 day moving average is $19.36 and 200 day price change is $2.60 (14.53%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 6,099,693.

Other owners latest trading in EQT :

On 10/28/2021 shares held by M&T Bank Corp were 10,851 which equates to market value of $0.22M and appx 0.00% owners of EQT

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Texas Permanent School Fund were 223,705 which equates to market value of $4.58M and appx 0.10% owners of EQT

On 10/28/2021 shares held by WINTON GROUP Ltd were 11,995 which equates to market value of $0.25M and appx 0.00% owners of EQT

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 97.58% for EQT

