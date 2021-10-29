Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Earnings results for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust last announced its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust has generated $1.11 earnings per share over the last year ($0.52 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.4. Earnings for Essential Properties Realty Trust are expected to grow by 12.12% in the coming year, from $1.32 to $1.48 per share. Essential Properties Realty Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Essential Properties Realty Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13724101”.

Analyst Opinion on Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

According to the issued ratings of 8 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Essential Properties Realty Trust stock is Buy based on the current 8 buy ratings for EPRT. The average twelve-month price target for Essential Properties Realty Trust is $30.93 with a high price target of $36.00 and a low price target of $17.50.

Essential Properties Realty Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.93, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a forecasted upside of 1.8% from its current price of $30.37. Essential Properties Realty Trust has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 3.36%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Essential Properties Realty Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Essential Properties Realty Trust is 90.09%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Essential Properties Realty Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 67.57% next year. This indicates that Essential Properties Realty Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

In the past three months, Essential Properties Realty Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.36% of the stock of Essential Properties Realty Trust is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)



Earnings for Essential Properties Realty Trust are expected to grow by 12.12% in the coming year, from $1.32 to $1.48 per share. The P/E ratio of Essential Properties Realty Trust is 58.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Essential Properties Realty Trust is 58.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a PEG Ratio of 2.07. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 2.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

