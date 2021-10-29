Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG)

Earnings results for Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities last posted its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company earned $397.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395 million. Essential Utilities has generated $1.58 earnings per share over the last year ($1.66 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.5. Earnings for Essential Utilities are expected to grow by 7.19% in the coming year, from $1.67 to $1.79 per share. Essential Utilities has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Essential Utilities will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 1st at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 719-457-0820 with passcode “4066164”.

Analyst Opinion on Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Essential Utilities stock is Hold based on the current 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for WTRG. The average twelve-month price target for Essential Utilities is $51.67 with a high price target of $53.00 and a low price target of $50.00.

on WTRG’s analyst rating history

Essential Utilities has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.67, Essential Utilities has a forecasted upside of 9.0% from its current price of $47.39. Essential Utilities has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities pays a meaningful dividend of 2.30%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Essential Utilities has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Essential Utilities is 67.72%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Essential Utilities will have a dividend payout ratio of 59.78% next year. This indicates that Essential Utilities will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG)

In the past three months, Essential Utilities insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,309,150.00 in company stock. Only 0.18% of the stock of Essential Utilities is held by insiders. 68.88% of the stock of Essential Utilities is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG



Earnings for Essential Utilities are expected to grow by 7.19% in the coming year, from $1.67 to $1.79 per share. The P/E ratio of Essential Utilities is 28.55, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Essential Utilities is 28.55, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 14.22. Essential Utilities has a PEG Ratio of 4.67. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Essential Utilities has a P/B Ratio of 2.48. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here