Earnings and Growth Analysis : EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

Earnings results for EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. EverQuote has generated ($0.41) earnings per share over the last year (($0.45) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for EverQuote are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.42) to ($0.27) per share. EverQuote has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. EverQuote will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 1st at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “9566654”.

Analyst Opinion on EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for EverQuote stock is Buy based on the current 5 buy ratings for EVER. The average twelve-month price target for EverQuote is $38.20 with a high price target of $45.00 and a low price target of $19.00.

EverQuote has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.20, EverQuote has a forecasted upside of 173.1% from its current price of $13.99. EverQuote has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote does not currently pay a dividend. EverQuote does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

In the past three months, EverQuote insiders have bought 23.77% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $925,495.00 in company stock and sold $747,777.00 in company stock. 37.22% of the stock of EverQuote is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 57.27% of the stock of EverQuote is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER



Earnings for EverQuote are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.42) to ($0.27) per share. The P/E ratio of EverQuote is -31.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. EverQuote has a P/B Ratio of 5.55. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

