Earnings and Growth Analysis : Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Earnings results for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet last released its earnings results on August 16th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The business earned $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. Its revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fabrinet has generated $3.99 earnings per share over the last year ($3.95 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.4. Earnings for Fabrinet are expected to grow by 4.81% in the coming year, from $4.78 to $5.01 per share. Fabrinet has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Fabrinet will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 1st at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “3386329”.

Analyst Opinion on Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

According to the issued ratings of 8 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Fabrinet stock is Buy based on the current 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for FN. The average twelve-month price target for Fabrinet is $84.00 with a high price target of $125.00 and a low price target of $38.00.

Fabrinet has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $84.00, Fabrinet has a forecasted downside of 13.0% from its current price of $96.55. Fabrinet has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet does not currently pay a dividend. Fabrinet does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

In the past three months, Fabrinet insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,693,376.00 in company stock. Only 0.42% of the stock of Fabrinet is held by insiders. 97.22% of the stock of Fabrinet is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)



Earnings for Fabrinet are expected to grow by 4.81% in the coming year, from $4.78 to $5.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Fabrinet is 24.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of Fabrinet is 24.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.29. Fabrinet has a P/B Ratio of 3.20. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

