Earnings and Growth Analysis : First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI)

Earnings results for First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares last posted its earnings results on October 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16. First Guaranty Bancshares has generated $2.09 earnings per share over the last year ($2.32 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.0. Earnings for First Guaranty Bancshares are expected to grow by 4.04% in the coming year, from $2.23 to $2.32 per share. First Guaranty Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for First Guaranty Bancshares stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for FGBI. The average twelve-month price target for First Guaranty Bancshares is $21.25 with a high price target of $23.00 and a low price target of $19.50.

First Guaranty Bancshares has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.25, First Guaranty Bancshares has a forecasted upside of 2.1% from its current price of $20.82. First Guaranty Bancshares has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares pays a meaningful dividend of 3.08%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First Guaranty Bancshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of First Guaranty Bancshares is 30.62%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First Guaranty Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.59% next year. This indicates that First Guaranty Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI)

In the past three months, First Guaranty Bancshares insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 42.70% of the stock of First Guaranty Bancshares is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 8.86% of the stock of First Guaranty Bancshares is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI)



Earnings for First Guaranty Bancshares are expected to grow by 4.04% in the coming year, from $2.23 to $2.32 per share. The P/E ratio of First Guaranty Bancshares is 8.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of First Guaranty Bancshares is 8.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. First Guaranty Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.14. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

