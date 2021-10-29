Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Target Raised by Robert W. Baird to $110.00

Forward Air stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Forward Air stock Target Raised by Robert W. Baird on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $110.00. The analysts previously had $100.00 target price. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Forward Air traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $97.66. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104383. On Thursday, Shares of Forward Air closed at $97.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.78 and its 200 day moving average is $88.16.Forward Air has a 12 month low of $59.24 and a 12 month high of $100.93. While on yearly highs and lows, Forward Air today has traded high as $97.78 and has touched $97.66 on the downward trend.

Forward Air Earnings and What to expect:

Forward Air last posted its earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business earned $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Forward Air has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year ($1.94 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.2. Earnings for Forward Air are expected to grow by 21.43% in the coming year, from $3.92 to $4.76 per share. Forward Air has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 10th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Forward Air is 50.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Forward Air is 50.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 43.40. Forward Air has a P/B Ratio of 4.90. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$93.59 And 5 day price change is $7.66 (8.53%) with average volume for 5 day average is 140,380. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $87.63 and 20 day price change is $14.46 (17.42%) and average 20 day moving volume is 89,920. 50 day moving average is $86.78 and 50 day price change is $10.27 ( 11.78%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 99,604. 200 day moving average is $88.16 and 200 day price change is $18.46 (23.36%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 125,169.

Other owners latest trading in Forward Air :

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Signaturefd LLC were 1,436 which equates to market value of $0.12M and appx 0.00% owners of Forward Air

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Texas Permanent School Fund were 20,047 which equates to market value of $1.66M and appx 0.00% owners of Forward Air

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Emerald Advisers LLC were 230,556 which equates to market value of $19.14M and appx 0.70% owners of Forward Air

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 97.24% for Forward Air

