Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Earnings results for Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources last issued its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Its revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Franklin Resources has generated $2.61 earnings per share over the last year ($2.42 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.9. Earnings for Franklin Resources are expected to grow by 4.24% in the coming year, from $3.30 to $3.44 per share. Franklin Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Franklin Resources will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 1st at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “1859388”.

Analyst Opinion on Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

According to the issued ratings of 8 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Franklin Resources stock is Hold based on the current 5 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for BEN. The average twelve-month price target for Franklin Resources is $26.63 with a high price target of $36.00 and a low price target of $20.00.

Franklin Resources has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and 5 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.63, Franklin Resources has a forecasted downside of 14.7% from its current price of $31.23. Franklin Resources has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.69%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Franklin Resources has been increasing its dividend for 40 years. The dividend payout ratio of Franklin Resources is 42.91%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Franklin Resources will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.56% next year. This indicates that Franklin Resources will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

In the past three months, Franklin Resources insiders have bought 2,894.01% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $48,000,001.00 in company stock and sold $1,603,202.00 in company stock. 23.10% of the stock of Franklin Resources is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 44.53% of the stock of Franklin Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN



Earnings for Franklin Resources are expected to grow by 4.24% in the coming year, from $3.30 to $3.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Franklin Resources is 12.90, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of Franklin Resources is 12.90, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. Franklin Resources has a P/B Ratio of 1.41. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

