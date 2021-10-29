frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

frontdoor stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. frontdoor Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Neutral. The analysts previously had rating of Overweight.

Shares of frontdoor traded down -$5.42 on Thursday, reaching $36.40. 1331850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374226. Shares of frontdoor were trading at $36.40 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average is $49.95.frontdoor has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $58.94. While on yearly highs and lows, frontdoor's today has traded high as $38.32 and has touched $33.40 on the downward trend.

frontdoor Earnings and What to expect:

frontdoor last released its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $471 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.46 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. frontdoor has generated $1.55 earnings per share over the last year ($1.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.5. Earnings for frontdoor are expected to grow by 24.28% in the coming year, from $1.73 to $2.15 per share. frontdoor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 17th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for frontdoor are expected to grow by 24.28% in the coming year, from $1.73 to $2.15 per share. The P/E ratio of frontdoor is 37.34, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of frontdoor is 37.34, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 19.92. frontdoor has a PEG Ratio of 1.38. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $41.78 And 5 day price change is -$6.34 (-14.50%) with average volume for 5 day average is 277,818. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $42.32 and 20 day price change is -$4.68 (-11.13%) and average 20 day moving volume is 276,099. 50 day moving average is $43.15 and 50 day price change is -$3.91 ( -9.47%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 367,220. 200 day moving average is $49.95 and 200 day price change is -$15.98 (-29.95%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 371,156.

Other owners latest trading in frontdoor :

On 10/29/2021 shares held by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC were 78,277 which equates to market value of $3.28M and appx 0.40% owners of frontdoor

On 10/28/2021 shares held by M&T Bank Corp were 19,712 which equates to market value of $0.83M and appx 0.00% owners of frontdoor

On 10/28/2021 shares held by WINTON GROUP Ltd were 30,353 which equates to market value of $1.27M and appx 0.10% owners of frontdoor

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 99.25% for frontdoor

