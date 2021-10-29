Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Futu stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Futu Downgraded by Morgan Stanley on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Equal Weight. The analysts previously had rating of Overweight.

Shares of Futu traded down -$6.09 on Thursday, reaching $52.38. 8750755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7909406. Shares of Futu were trading at $52.38 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $88.57 and its 200 day moving average is $123.92.Futu has a 12 month low of $51.37 and a 12 month high of $204.25. While on yearly highs and lows, Futu's today has traded high as $58.61 and has touched $51.37 on the downward trend.

Futu Earnings and What to expect:

Futu last issued its earnings data on August 30th, 2021. The reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $1.06. The firm earned $203.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.52 million. Futu has generated $1.31 earnings per share over the last year ($2.36 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.1. Earnings for Futu are expected to grow by 36.18% in the coming year, from $2.46 to $3.35 per share. Futu has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Futu is 24.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Futu is 24.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 26.67. Futu has a P/B Ratio of 7.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $64.70 And 5 day price change is -$14.85 (-20.68%) with average volume for 5 day average is 10,161,723. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $74.07 and 20 day price change is -$33.55 (-37.07%) and average 20 day moving volume is 10,136,256. 50 day moving average is $88.57 and 50 day price change is -$29.35 ( -34.01%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 7,097,576. 200 day moving average is $123.92 and 200 day price change is -$16.06 (-22.00%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 7,881,543.

Other owners latest trading in Futu :

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Navellier & Associates Inc. were 65,999 which equates to market value of $6.01M and appx 0.90% owners of Futu

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA were 221,839 which equates to market value of $20.19M and appx 0.40% owners of Futu

On 10/27/2021 shares held by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D were 34,200 which equates to market value of $3.11M and appx 0.00% owners of Futu

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 21.22% for Futu

