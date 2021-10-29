Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Earnings results for Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia last released its earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. Gaia has generated $0.03 earnings per share over the last year ($0.39 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.1. Earnings for Gaia are expected to grow by 158.33% in the coming year, from $0.12 to $0.31 per share. Gaia has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Gaia will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 1st at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “6551369”.

Analyst Opinion on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Gaia stock is Buy based on the current 4 buy ratings for GAIA. The average twelve-month price target for Gaia is $17.50 with a high price target of $20.00 and a low price target of $15.00.

Gaia has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.50, Gaia has a forecasted upside of 78.9% from its current price of $9.78. Gaia has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia does not currently pay a dividend. Gaia does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

In the past three months, Gaia insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $25,669.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 37.79% of the stock of Gaia is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 42.09% of the stock of Gaia is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Gaia are expected to grow by 158.33% in the coming year, from $0.12 to $0.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Gaia is 25.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Gaia is 25.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 21.84. Gaia has a PEG Ratio of 5.57. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Gaia has a P/B Ratio of 2.53. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

