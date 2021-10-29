Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

Earnings results for GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. GXO Logistics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for GXO Logistics are expected to grow by 17.45% in the coming year, from $2.12 to $2.49 per share. GXO Logistics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. GXO Logistics will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13723355”.

Analyst Opinion on GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

According to the issued ratings of 14 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for GXO Logistics stock is Buy based on the current 4 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for GXO. The average twelve-month price target for GXO Logistics is $90.15 with a high price target of $107.00 and a low price target of $68.00.

GXO Logistics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $90.15, GXO Logistics has a forecasted upside of 1.5% from its current price of $88.85. GXO Logistics has been the subject of 14 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics does not currently pay a dividend. GXO Logistics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

In the past three months, GXO Logistics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO



Earnings for GXO Logistics are expected to grow by 17.45% in the coming year, from $2.12 to $2.49 per share. GXO Logistics has a PEG Ratio of 3.38. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

