Wall street estimates Earnings report Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Earnings results for Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $55.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. Hallador Energy has generated ($0.03) earnings per share over the last year (($0.22) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Hallador Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.11) to $0.01 per share. Hallador Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Hallador Energy stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for HNRGthe .

There is not enough analysis data for Hallador Energy.

Dividend Strength: Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Hallador Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on EPS estimates, Hallador Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 1,600.00% in the coming year. This indicates that Hallador Energy may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

In the past three months, Hallador Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 30.67% of the stock of Hallador Energy is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 20.87% of the stock of Hallador Energy is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG



Earnings for Hallador Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.11) to $0.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Hallador Energy is -15.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Hallador Energy is -15.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Hallador Energy has a P/B Ratio of 0.54. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

