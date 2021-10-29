numbers crunched for you before earnings results Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Earnings results for Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm earned $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.59 million. Its revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Harmonic has generated ($0.11) earnings per share over the last year (($0.01) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Harmonic are expected to grow by 185.71% in the coming year, from $0.07 to $0.20 per share. Harmonic has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Harmonic will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 1st at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “7917716”.

Analyst Opinion on Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Harmonic stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for HLIT. The average twelve-month price target for Harmonic is $10.80 with a high price target of $13.00 and a low price target of $9.00.

Harmonic has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.80, Harmonic has a forecasted upside of 20.0% from its current price of $9.00. Harmonic has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic does not currently pay a dividend. Harmonic does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

In the past three months, Harmonic insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,007,327.00 in company stock. Only 3.78% of the stock of Harmonic is held by insiders. 91.12% of the stock of Harmonic is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT



Earnings for Harmonic are expected to grow by 185.71% in the coming year, from $0.07 to $0.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Harmonic is -899.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Harmonic is -899.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Harmonic has a PEG Ratio of 8.88. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Harmonic has a P/B Ratio of 3.41. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

