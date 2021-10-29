Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Earnings results for Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic last announced its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Hologic has generated $3.98 earnings per share over the last year ($7.80 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.3. Earnings for Hologic are expected to decrease by -52.32% in the coming year, from $7.76 to $3.70 per share. Hologic has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Hologic will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 1st at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 719-457-0820 with passcode “2820462”.

Analyst Opinion on Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

According to the issued ratings of 13 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Hologic stock is Buy based on the current 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for HOLX. The average twelve-month price target for Hologic is $86.93 with a high price target of $100.00 and a low price target of $75.00.

on HOLX’s analyst rating history

Hologic has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.69, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $86.93, Hologic has a forecasted upside of 19.6% from its current price of $72.66. Hologic has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic does not currently pay a dividend. Hologic does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

In the past three months, Hologic insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of Hologic is held by insiders. 91.84% of the stock of Hologic is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX



Earnings for Hologic are expected to decrease by -52.32% in the coming year, from $7.76 to $3.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Hologic is 9.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Hologic is 9.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 33.07. Hologic has a PEG Ratio of 0.69. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Hologic has a P/B Ratio of 6.95. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here