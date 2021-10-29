Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Market Perform

Houlihan Lokey stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Houlihan Lokey Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Market Perform. The analysts previously had rating of Underperform.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey traded up $6.93 on Thursday, reaching $108.84. 155613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302050. Shares of Houlihan Lokey were trading at $108.84 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $95.06 and its 200 day moving average is $78.87.Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $107.91 and a 12 month high of $112.16. While on yearly highs and lows, Houlihan Lokey's today has traded high as $112.16 and has touched $107.91 on the downward trend.

Houlihan Lokey Earnings and What to expect:

Houlihan Lokey last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. Houlihan Lokey has generated $4.62 earnings per share over the last year ($5.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.4. Earnings for Houlihan Lokey are expected to grow by 1.34% in the coming year, from $4.47 to $4.53 per share. Houlihan Lokey has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Houlihan Lokey is 21.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.20. The P/E ratio of Houlihan Lokey is 21.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.98. Houlihan Lokey has a P/B Ratio of 5.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $103.91 And 5 day price change is $6.40 (6.20%) with average volume for 5 day average is 319,294. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $101.25 and 20 day price change is $16.17 (17.30%) and average 20 day moving volume is 265,654. 50 day moving average is $95.06 and 50 day price change is $23.08 ( 26.67%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 270,507. 200 day moving average is $78.87 and 200 day price change is $38.45 (54.03%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 340,314.

Other owners latest trading in Houlihan Lokey :

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Emerald Advisers LLC were 251,723 which equates to market value of $23.18M and appx 0.80% owners of Houlihan Lokey

On 10/28/2021 shares held by WINTON GROUP Ltd were 16,881 which equates to market value of $1.56M and appx 0.10% owners of Houlihan Lokey

On 10/27/2021 shares held by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D were 30,423 which equates to market value of $2.80M and appx 0.00% owners of Houlihan Lokey

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 76.34% for Houlihan Lokey

