Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Target Raised by KeyCorp to $95.00

Hub Group stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Hub Group stock Target Raised by KeyCorp on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $95.00. The analysts previously had $85.00 target price. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Hub Group traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $79.20. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160145. On Thursday, Shares of Hub Group closed at $79.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.81 and its 200 day moving average is $66.28.Hub Group has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $82.00. While on yearly highs and lows, Hub Group today has traded high as $82.00 and has touched $79.01 on the downward trend.

Hub Group Earnings and What to expect:

Hub Group last issued its earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm earned $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hub Group has generated $2.61 earnings per share over the last year ($2.70 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.2. Earnings for Hub Group are expected to grow by 16.67% in the coming year, from $3.66 to $4.27 per share. Hub Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Hub Group are expected to grow by 16.67% in the coming year, from $3.66 to $4.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Hub Group is 29.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Hub Group is 29.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 43.40. Hub Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.33. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$77.97 And 5 day price change is $3.50 (4.64%) with average volume for 5 day average is 191,660. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $73.42 and 20 day price change is $10.20 (14.84%) and average 20 day moving volume is 151,280. 50 day moving average is $70.81 and 50 day price change is $12.62 ( 19.03%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 164,020. 200 day moving average is $66.28 and 200 day price change is $20.62 (35.35%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 201,492.

Other owners latest trading in Hub Group :

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Texas Permanent School Fund were 24,936 which equates to market value of $1.71M and appx 0.00% owners of Hub Group

On 10/27/2021 shares held by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC were 308,386 which equates to market value of $21.20M and appx 0.30% owners of Hub Group

On 10/27/2021 shares held by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D were 40,307 which equates to market value of $2.77M and appx 0.00% owners of Hub Group

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 91.39% for Hub Group

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING