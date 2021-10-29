Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

Earnings results for Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity last issued its earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Its revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Insperity has generated $3.54 earnings per share over the last year ($2.86 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.8. Earnings for Insperity are expected to grow by 17.95% in the coming year, from $3.51 to $4.14 per share. Insperity has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Insperity will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 1st at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 855-859-2056 with passcode “6566878”.

Analyst Opinion on Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Insperity stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for NSP. The average twelve-month price target for Insperity is $110.73 with a high price target of $125.00 and a low price target of $93.40.

Insperity has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $110.73, Insperity has a forecasted downside of 11.7% from its current price of $125.38. Insperity has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity pays a meaningful dividend of 1.46%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Insperity has been increasing its dividend for 8 years. The dividend payout ratio of Insperity is 50.85%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Insperity will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.48% next year. This indicates that Insperity will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

In the past three months, Insperity insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $15,354,509.00 in company stock. Only 6.86% of the stock of Insperity is held by insiders. 94.27% of the stock of Insperity is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Insperity (NYSE:NSP



Earnings for Insperity are expected to grow by 17.95% in the coming year, from $3.51 to $4.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Insperity is 43.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Insperity is 43.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 26.60. Insperity has a PEG Ratio of 2.00. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Insperity has a P/B Ratio of 109.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

