Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Target Raised by KeyCorp to $111.00

Integer stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Integer stock Target Raised by KeyCorp on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $111.00. The analysts previously had $107.00 target price. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Integer traded no change $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $92.44. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109737. On Thursday, Shares of Integer closed at $92.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.77 and its 200 day moving average is $90.54.Integer has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $101.61. While on yearly highs and lows, Integer today has traded high as $93.56 and has touched $93.56 on the downward trend.

Integer Earnings and What to expect:

Integer last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $305.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.23 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Integer has generated $2.77 earnings per share over the last year ($2.93 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.5. Earnings for Integer are expected to grow by 19.35% in the coming year, from $3.98 to $4.75 per share.

Earnings for Integer are expected to grow by 19.35% in the coming year, from $3.98 to $4.75 per share. The P/E ratio of Integer is 31.55, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Integer is 31.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 33.05. Integer has a P/B Ratio of 2.39. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$92.26 And 5 day price change is $0.48 (0.52%) with average volume for 5 day average is 116,300. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $90.50 and 20 day price change is $3.10 (3.47%) and average 20 day moving volume is 98,065. 50 day moving average is $92.77 and 50 day price change is -$4.99 ( -5.12%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 113,652. 200 day moving average is $90.54 and 200 day price change is $12.21 (15.22%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 143,400.

Other owners latest trading in Integer :

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Texas Permanent School Fund were 24,411 which equates to market value of $2.18M and appx 0.00% owners of Integer

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust were 246,263 which equates to market value of $22M and appx 0.80% owners of Integer

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Emerald Advisers LLC were 254,188 which equates to market value of $22.71M and appx 0.80% owners of Integer

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 98.43% for Integer

