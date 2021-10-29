Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

Earnings results for Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.77 million. Its revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. Intersect ENT has generated ($2.05) earnings per share over the last year (($2.08) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Intersect ENT are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.77) to ($1.22) per share. Intersect ENT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Intersect ENT stock is Hold based on the current 5 hold ratings for XENT. The average twelve-month price target for Intersect ENT is $27.96 with a high price target of $32.00 and a low price target of $23.00.

on XENT’s analyst rating history

Intersect ENT has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.96, Intersect ENT has a forecasted upside of 3.6% from its current price of $26.98. Intersect ENT has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT does not currently pay a dividend. Intersect ENT does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

In the past three months, Intersect ENT insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.50% of the stock of Intersect ENT is held by insiders. 87.04% of the stock of Intersect ENT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT



Earnings for Intersect ENT are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.77) to ($1.22) per share. The P/E ratio of Intersect ENT is -12.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Intersect ENT is -12.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Intersect ENT has a P/B Ratio of 13.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here