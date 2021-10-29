How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Earnings results for Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Intevac last released its earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm earned $13.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 million. Intevac has generated $0.05 earnings per share over the last year (($0.49) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Intevac are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.89) to ($0.73) per share. Intevac has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Intevac will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 1st at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

66.23% of analysts gave Intevac an outperform vote while computer and technology companies receive an average of 68.01% outperform votes.

According to analysts’ consensus price target of $0.00, Intevac has a forecasted downside of 100.0% from its current price of $4.72. Intevac has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Intevac does not currently pay a dividend. Intevac does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

In the past three months, Intevac insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.70% of the stock of Intevac is held by insiders. 69.20% of the stock of Intevac is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)



Earnings for Intevac are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.89) to ($0.73) per share. The P/E ratio of Intevac is -9.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Intevac has a P/B Ratio of 1.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

