Earnings results might Drive Its Stock Price Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

Earnings results for Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash last issued its earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The business earned $57.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. Intrepid Potash has generated ($1.52) earnings per share over the last year ($0.81 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.7. Earnings for Intrepid Potash are expected to grow by 21.74% in the coming year, from $2.30 to $2.80 per share. Intrepid Potash has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Intrepid Potash will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 12:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 631-883-6842 with passcode “8017”.

Analyst Opinion on Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Intrepid Potash stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for IPI. The average twelve-month price target for Intrepid Potash is $32.50 with a high price target of $38.00 and a low price target of $27.00.

Intrepid Potash has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. Intrepid Potash has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash does not currently pay a dividend. Intrepid Potash does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

In the past three months, Intrepid Potash insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 26.30% of the stock of Intrepid Potash is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 35.10% of the stock of Intrepid Potash is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI



The P/E ratio of Intrepid Potash is 61.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Intrepid Potash is 61.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 16.44. Intrepid Potash has a P/B Ratio of 1.62. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

