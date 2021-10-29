Did they just beat EPS? Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)

Earnings results for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)

Investors Real Estate Trust last released its quarterly earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $1.41. Investors Real Estate Trust has generated $3.78 earnings per share over the last year ($1.91 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.4. Earnings for Investors Real Estate Trust are expected to grow by 5.90% in the coming year, from $3.90 to $4.13 per share. Investors Real Estate Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Investors Real Estate Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10160003”.

Analyst Opinion on Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)

According to the issued ratings of 8 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Investors Real Estate Trust stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for CSR. The average twelve-month price target for Investors Real Estate Trust is $91.29 with a high price target of $110.00 and a low price target of $74.00.

Investors Real Estate Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $91.29, Investors Real Estate Trust has a forecasted downside of 12.1% from its current price of $103.91. Investors Real Estate Trust has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)

Investors Real Estate Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 2.88%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Investors Real Estate Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Investors Real Estate Trust is 76.19%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Investors Real Estate Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 69.73% next year. This indicates that Investors Real Estate Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)

In the past three months, Investors Real Estate Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.83% of the stock of Investors Real Estate Trust is held by insiders. 72.95% of the stock of Investors Real Estate Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR



Earnings for Investors Real Estate Trust are expected to grow by 5.90% in the coming year, from $3.90 to $4.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Investors Real Estate Trust is 54.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Investors Real Estate Trust is 54.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. Investors Real Estate Trust has a PEG Ratio of 3.71. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Investors Real Estate Trust has a P/B Ratio of 2.33. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

