Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Earnings results for IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio last released its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. IVERIC bio has generated ($1.14) earnings per share over the last year (($1.15) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for IVERIC bio are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.18) to ($1.17) per share. IVERIC bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for IVERIC bio stock is Buy based on the current 3 buy ratings for ISEE. The average twelve-month price target for IVERIC bio is $20.00 with a high price target of $22.00 and a low price target of $18.00.

IVERIC bio has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.00, IVERIC bio has a forecasted upside of 12.9% from its current price of $17.72. IVERIC bio has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio does not currently pay a dividend. IVERIC bio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

In the past three months, IVERIC bio insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.10% of the stock of IVERIC bio is held by insiders. 81.76% of the stock of IVERIC bio is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE



Earnings for IVERIC bio are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.18) to ($1.17) per share. The P/E ratio of IVERIC bio is -15.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. IVERIC bio has a P/B Ratio of 8.28. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

