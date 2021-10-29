Must-See Earnings Estimates for: JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

Earnings results for JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN last released its quarterly earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm earned $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. JELD-WEN has generated $1.57 earnings per share over the last year ($1.52 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.9. Earnings for JELD-WEN are expected to grow by 34.08% in the coming year, from $1.79 to $2.40 per share. JELD-WEN has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. JELD-WEN will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 1st at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

According to the issued ratings of 8 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for JELD-WEN stock is Buy based on the current 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for JELD. The average twelve-month price target for JELD-WEN is $30.25 with a high price target of $34.00 and a low price target of $19.00.

JELD-WEN has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN does not currently pay a dividend. JELD-WEN does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

In the past three months, JELD-WEN insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $427,605,046.00 in company stock. Only 1.42% of the stock of JELD-WEN is held by insiders. 79.35% of the stock of JELD-WEN is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD



Earnings for JELD-WEN are expected to grow by 34.08% in the coming year, from $1.79 to $2.40 per share. The P/E ratio of JELD-WEN is 17.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of JELD-WEN is 17.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 19.92. JELD-WEN has a P/B Ratio of 2.73. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

