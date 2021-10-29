Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Earnings results for Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Kaleido Biosciences last issued its earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The firm earned $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Kaleido Biosciences has generated ($2.44) earnings per share over the last year (($2.35) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Kaleido Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.30) to ($2.24) per share. Kaleido Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Kaleido Biosciences stock is Buy based on the current 1 sell rating and 4 buy ratings for KLDO. The average twelve-month price target for Kaleido Biosciences is $16.20 with a high price target of $25.00 and a low price target of $3.00.

Kaleido Biosciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. Kaleido Biosciences has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Kaleido Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Kaleido Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO)

In the past three months, Kaleido Biosciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.00% of the stock of Kaleido Biosciences is held by insiders. 81.40% of the stock of Kaleido Biosciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO



Earnings for Kaleido Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.30) to ($2.24) per share. The P/E ratio of Kaleido Biosciences is -1.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

